WWE has officially announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW on Syfy will be commercial-free.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that as of 2pm today, the plan for RAW was to open with the Quiz Bowl segment between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. If Riddle and Randy Orton win the competition, they will earn a rematch for the titles.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Quiz Bowl: RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy compete to decide if Riddle and Randy Orton deserve a rematch

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita will appear to hype her match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

