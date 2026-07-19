New matches and segments have been announced for this week’s WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to reveal several additions to Monday night’s show.

Pearce announced that Seth Rollins will open the broadcast, while Danhausen and Chad Gable are also scheduled to appear.

Pearce also confirmed a singles match between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight ahead of SummerSlam.

Fatu and Knight will square off just weeks before they meet again as part of a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday for complete WWE Raw results.