The original plan for tonight’s WWE RAW was for Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens to open the show, according to PWInsider. The plan was for John Cena’s return to then close the show.

There’s no word yet on if this has changed throughout the day with officials wanting Cena to appear in hour one to pop a big number for the ratings, but as of this morning, Cena was set to close the show. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to be involved with Cena’s segment to set up their planned WrestleMania 39 match.

We noted before how Uncle Howdy is booked for tonight’s RAW. In an update, Bray Wyatt is not scheduled to be there live in person to build to his WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley. Friday’s SmackDown saw Howdy attack Lashley, but the segment ended with Lashley getting the upperhand.

Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW to continue his WrestleMania feud with Omos. There’s no word on if Omos will address Lesnar, but as noted, last week’s VIP Lounge segment with MVP and Lesnar was originally scheduled to also feature Omos, but he did not appear.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also booked for tonight’s show, to continue the program with Damage CTRL and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.