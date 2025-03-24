The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Dear Green Place.”
WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 24, 2025 episode:
* CM Punk will speak live
* Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee
* Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)
Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE Raw in Scotland spoilers.
Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena will both be on #WWERaw tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT, you don't wanna miss this!
🏴 GLASGOW
🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGXTk
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/iwppC0Ee7B
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025
CM Punk returns to #WWERaw tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT!
🏴 GLASGOW
🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGq3M
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/bb5qCrngij
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025
We've got TWO #ICTitle matches tomorrow on #WWERaw at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT!
🏴 GLASGOW
🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGXTk
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/mDGxSDR7FT
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025
Who will Jey Uso's mystery tag team partner be?!
🏴 GLASGOW
🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGq3M
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/tmbbGToKKd
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025
Intercontinental Champion @bronbreakkerwwe sends an absolutely HEATED message to @PENTAELZEROM ahead of their #ICTitle match tomorrow on #WWERaw live from Glasgow! 🏴
4PM ET/1PM PT @netflix
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/9B9aqr3bFm
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has your OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT!
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/xU3HNMgNYm
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025