The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Dear Green Place.”

WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 24, 2025 episode:

* CM Punk will speak live

* Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE Raw in Scotland spoilers.

Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena will both be on #WWERaw tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT, you don't wanna miss this! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 GLASGOW

🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGXTk

▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/iwppC0Ee7B — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025