The fallout from WWE Night Of Champions goes down tonight in “The Steel City.”

WWE begins the road to WWE Evolution 2 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight, as WWE Raw returns live at a special start-time of 6/5c on Netflix from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 30, 2025 episode:

* Rhea Ripley opening segment

* Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis’ WWE Evolution announcements

* Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day (WWE Tag-Team Championships)

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* GUNTHER’s message to Bill Goldberg

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.