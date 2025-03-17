The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in Belgium.

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix this afternoon at 3/2c from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for today’s show:

* Seth Rollins to speak

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* IYO SKY, Bianca Belair WrestleMania 41 contract signing

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

* John Cena and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes under one roof

Make sure to check back here this afternoon for live WWE Raw spoilers from Brussels, Belgium.

