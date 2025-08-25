The road to this weekend’s WWE Clash In Paris begins winding down tonight in the “Brum.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns with a special live day time show starting at 3/2c from the BP Pulse Live venue in Birmingham, England.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 25, 2025 episode:
* Roman Reigns to open the show
* Nikki Bella to call out Becky Lynch
* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
