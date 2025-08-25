The road to this weekend’s WWE Clash In Paris begins winding down tonight in the “Brum.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns with a special live day time show starting at 3/2c from the BP Pulse Live venue in Birmingham, England.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 25, 2025 episode:

* Roman Reigns to open the show

* Nikki Bella to call out Becky Lynch

* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Raw results coverage.