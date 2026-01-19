WWE Raw is live this afternoon.
The weekly red brand show emanates from Belfast, Northern Ireland today at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST. via Netflix.
Advertised for the January 19, 2026 episode of the show are the following matches and appearances:
* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)
* CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
* Gunther opens the show
* Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano
* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, & Penta vs. The Vision (Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, & Austin Theory)
