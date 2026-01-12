WWE Raw is live today at a special time.

The weekly red brand show for January 12, 2026 is live from Dusseldorf, Germany at 2pm EST. and 11am PST. on Netflix.

Scheduled as the opening segment are new women’s tag-team champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Additionally, Raquel Rodriguez will address her attack of WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and fans will hear live from WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Matches for the 1/12 show include Austin Theory & Bronson Reed vs. Penta & Dragon Lee, as well as Gunther vs. AJ Styles.

Make sure to join us here today at 2/1c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.