The road to WrestleMania 41 continues.
WWE Raw returns live on Netflix today at a special start time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST. from the O2 Arena in London, England, with one of the final three episodes before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, March 31, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:
* New Day vs. TBA
* Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther
* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face
* WWE Women’s World Title: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs Bron Breakker & Penta
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 3/2c for live WWE Raw results coverage from London, England.
What will go down when @JohnCena and Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes meet again tomorrow on #WWERaw?
▶️ @netflix
SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12 PM PT pic.twitter.com/Y9XOFt9Hty
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025
Intercontinental Champion @bronbreakkerwwe & @PENTAELZEROM make one intriguing team as they take on @DomMysterio35 & @FinnBalor tomorrow on #WWERaw on @netflix!
SPECIAL START TIME OF 3PM ET/12PM PT pic.twitter.com/d008YH1ZE1
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025
What will happen when @LoganPaul calls out @AJStylesOrg tomorrow on #WWERaw?
SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12PM PT pic.twitter.com/9AqTvkjJ29
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025
Women's World Champion @Iyo_SkyWWE defends against @RheaRipley_WWE with special guest referee @BiancaBelairWWE tomorrow on #WWERaw!
SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12PM PT pic.twitter.com/mUxlEDQ3jQ
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025
World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT has his sights set on Jimmy Uso following that unexpected slap backstage! It's on TOMORROW on #WWERaw!
SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12PM PT pic.twitter.com/S1sk1vRDtJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025