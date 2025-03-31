The road to WrestleMania 41 continues.

WWE Raw returns live on Netflix today at a special start time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST. from the O2 Arena in London, England, with one of the final three episodes before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, March 31, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* New Day vs. TBA

* Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

* WWE Women’s World Title: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs Bron Breakker & Penta

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 3/2c for live WWE Raw results coverage from London, England.

What will go down when @JohnCena and Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes meet again tomorrow on #WWERaw? ▶️ @netflix SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12 PM PT pic.twitter.com/Y9XOFt9Hty — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025

What will happen when @LoganPaul calls out @AJStylesOrg tomorrow on #WWERaw? SPECIAL START TIME 3PM ET/12PM PT pic.twitter.com/9AqTvkjJ29 — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025