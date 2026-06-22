The road to WWE Night Of Champions begins winding down today.
The go-home episode of WWE Raw is live this afternoon at 2/1c on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London, England.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/22 red brand show include the following:
- * Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship
* Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
* Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page
* We’ll hear from the finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments
* Chad Gable will appear after requesting time from GM Adam Pearce
Make sure to join us here this afternoon at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.