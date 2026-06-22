The road to WWE Night Of Champions begins winding down today.

The go-home episode of WWE Raw is live this afternoon at 2/1c on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/22 red brand show include the following:

* Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship

* Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

* We’ll hear from the finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

* Chad Gable will appear after requesting time from GM Adam Pearce

Make sure to join us here this afternoon at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.