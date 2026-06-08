The 2026 WWE European Summer Tour continues.

The Monday, June 8, 2026 episode of WWE Raw goes down this afternoon at 2/1c on Netflix from Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/8 show include the following:

* Oba Femi to open the show

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta (c) vs Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs Lyra Valkyria

* King of the Ring Opening Round Match: Seth Rollins vs Je’Von Evans vs Ricky Saints vs Talla Tonga

* Queen of the Ring Opening Round Match: Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Chelsea Green

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.