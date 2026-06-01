The fallout from WWE Clash in Italy goes down today.

The Monday, June 1, 2026 episode of WWE Raw goes down this afternoon at 2/1c on Netflix from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/1 show include the following:

* Jacob Fatu will have to officially acknowledge Roman Reigns

* King of the Ring Tournament First Round Fatal 4-Way: Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

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