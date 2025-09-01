The fallout from WWE Clash in Paris goes down today!

WWE Raw returns with another special live daytime episode, as the post-WWE Clash In Paris red brand show kicks off at 2/1c from La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

Heading into the September 1, 2025 episode of the show, the only match officially announced thus far is Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles in one-on-one action with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line.

While no opponent has been named, Adam Pearce also promised Stephanie Vaquer on last week’s show that he had an opponent in mind for her to face in a vacant WWE Women’s World Championship match, and that he needed a week to finalize some details.

In addition to the I-C title tilt and potential women’s title bout, the show will feature the rest of the fallout from WWE Clash In Paris, plus the initial build-up to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20 begins.

