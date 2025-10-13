WWE returns to the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia for the third time in less than a week, as they follow up Friday’s WWE SmackDown and Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event with a special live morning episode of WWE Raw.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on Monday morning, WWE Raw will air live on Netflix from the RAC Arena featuring the fallout from the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event from Saturday.

Ahead of today’s highly-anticipated episode, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media to announce some new matches and appearances for the weekly two hour-and-change red brand prime time program.

Now confirmed for the October 13 episode of the show is LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk in a number one contender match, with the winner earning the next title shot at reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the winner of Saturday’s WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship main event, The Vision leader Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Also added to the show is an opening segment featuring Seth Rollins himself, as well as Jimmy Uso vs. Bronson Reed of The Vision, and Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors.

Previously advertised for today’s show is Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line, as well as The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez taking on the duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel: Perth goes down bright and early this week, as WWE Raw is live at 8/7c this morning from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. For those who missed WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend, you can check out our complete WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Follow our live coverage of the show as it happens this morning by checking out our WWE Raw Results 10-13-25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Quick WWE Raw Preview For October 13, 2025

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

* LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk (No. 1 Contender Match)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane

* Seth Rollins opens the show

* Bronson Reed vs. Jimmy Uso