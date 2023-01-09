Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for tonight’s RAW, but no matches have been announced. It’s possible that the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand will take place tonight after Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan have been confirmed for SmackDown.

The WWE Events website and the arena website also have the following Superstars advertised for tonight: RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Damage CTRL.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW:

* What’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory?

* Alexa Bliss will explain last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

