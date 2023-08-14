Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as the Road to Payback continues.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside. Shinsuke Nakamura will also appear to explain last week’s attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The WWE website also has the following Superstars advertised for tonight: Rollins, Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW as of this writing:

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside

* Shinsuke Nakamura will address last Monday’s sneak attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

