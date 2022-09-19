Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the Road to Extreme Rules continues.

RAW tonight will be headlined by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Seth Rollins. Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens has also been announced.

The WWE Events website also has Matt Riddle, Bayley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Rey Mysterio advertised. The arena website has these Superstars plus Finn Balor advertised, and a dark main event of Riddle vs. Rollins.

It’s believed that the first RAW brand matches for Extreme Rules will be confirmed tonight.

The current announced line-up for tonight looks like this:

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.