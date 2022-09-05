The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The title will be on the line.

It appears Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be on RAW tonight to follow-up on his title win over Drew McIntyre in Cardiff on Saturday. There had been some speculation on the titles being used on both shows moving forward, but Reigns is not currently advertised.

The WWE Events website currently has the following stars advertised – Lashley, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Bayley, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The arena also has Rey Mysterio advertised, plus Riddle vs. Rollins as the dark main event.

Regarding Mysterio, RAW is expected to feature a follow-up on the heel turn at Clash at The Castle, which saw Dominik Mysterio turn on his dad and WWE Hall of Famer Edge following their win over The Judgment Day.

Tonight’s show will also include the early build to WWE Extreme Rules, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia.

Tonight's show will also include the early build to WWE Extreme Rules, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia.

