The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.

There’s no word yet on if Brock Lesnar will be appearing but he is not currently advertised. It’s believed that the feud with Bobby Lashley will continue following Crown Jewel.

It’s rumored that The O.C. will debut their new equalizer for Rhea Ripley on tonight’s RAW, but that has not been confirmed. The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. at Crown Jewel this past weekend.

It’s also expected that the storyline with Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz will continue, while Kevin Owens may be returning to action as well.

The WWE Events website and the arena website have Gargano, Owens, Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bayley, and Austin Theory advertised for the show. The advertised dark main event is Rollins defending against Lashley and Riddle in a Triple Threat.

