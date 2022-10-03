Tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event.

WWE previously announced that The Judgment Day would confront AJ Styles tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins and Riddle come face-to-face before the Fight Pit with a No Contact Clause

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

