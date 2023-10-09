WWE programming will continue as tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.

Tonight’s show will serve as the fallout episode of Raw from last Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs.Tegan Nox

Viking Rules match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez