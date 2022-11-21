Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with the go-home build for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match, which will feature one person to be announced tonight, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Ripley, Nikki Cross, Bayley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The WWE Events website has Belair, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Bayley and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins advertised for the show. The arena website also has Elias, The O.C., The Judgment Day, and Kevin Owens advertised, but Owens is unlikely as he returned to SmackDown last week. The dark main event advertised for tonight is Riddle vs. Lashley vs. Theory vs. Rollins for the title.

