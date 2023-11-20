The final build for Saturday’s Survivor Series PLE will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.

Tonight’s show has five things announced for it, including four matches, with one having Survivor Series implications.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WarGames advantage match: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso or Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh

Drew McIntyre speaks

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable