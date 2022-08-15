The Road to WWE Clash at The Castle will continue as tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to appear on tonight’s show as he is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website.

Besides the announced line-up for tonight, the arena and the WWE Events website also have the following Superstars advertised – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Theory, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. While WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend against AJ Styles on RAW, the arena has The Miz vs. Lashley advertised, likely as the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against AJ Styles in a first-time-ever match

* Riddle returns for an exclusive interview on his status following SummerSlam altercation with Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a first round match for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The winners will go on to face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai next week

