Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with more build for Night of Champions.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make his official debut as a RAW Superstar tonight. A Battle Royal will be held to determine GUNTHER’s next challenger, likely for Night of Champions.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line tonight as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Cody Rhodes is advertised to address Brock Lesnar’s WWE Night of Champions challenge, despite the match being announced last week. Lesnar is not currently advertised for tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Night of Champions challenge

* Becky Lynch will address WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER makes official debut as a RAW Superstar

* Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for Night of Champions

