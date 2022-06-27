The Road to WWE Money In the Bank will continue with tonight’s RAW airing live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Tonight’s RAW will celebrate John Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company. Cena will make his first WWE TV appearance last summer, but there’s no word yet on of he will actually wrestle. It’s rumored that he will do something with WWE United States Champion Theory, but that has not been confirmed.

The only match advertised for tonight is Kevin Owens vs. either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother, Elrod. It’s rumored that the Elrod angle may lead to the debut of a new RAW Superstar, but that is just a rumor.

The WWE Events website also has Riddle, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised for tonight’s show. The arena has Belair defending against Lynch and Asuka in the dark main event, plus appearances by Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest and others.

It’s likely that there will be at least one red brand Money In the Bank qualifier on tonight’s show, but WWE has not announced any other matches as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

