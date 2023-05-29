The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s RAW will feature the first Money In the Bank qualifiers but the participants have not been announced. Friday’s SmackDown will feature LA Knight vs. Montez Ford and Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in qualifiers.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also be crowned tonight in a Fatal 4 Way, and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear, while the new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will also likely appear.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* WWE Night of Champions fallout

* New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* The first WWE Money In the Bank qualifiers will be held

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.