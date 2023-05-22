The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, with the final build for Saturday’s big event.

RAW will feature Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes being in the same building before Saturday’s match, and there’s speculation on a stipulation to be announced. The main event looks to be Imperium vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions

* Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

* Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves

* Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

* Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

