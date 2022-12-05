The Road to WWE Royal Rumble will continue as tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston declare his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.

The WWE Events website has The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised for tonight, while the arena website has Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka advertised.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts high-stakes invitational poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

