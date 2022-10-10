Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. This will be the RAW season premiere.

RAW will also celebrate the 25th Anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX tonight. Scheduled to appear for the celebration are Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

There’s no word yet on if Bray Wyatt will be returning to RAW tonight after the huge White Rabbit reveal at Extreme Rules on Saturday night.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Maryse hosts birthday celebration for The Miz

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline return to RAW

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

* DX celebrates 25 years in WWE

* Fallout from Extreme Rules

