The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE RAW on the USA Network airs live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match. This will be a rematch from the RAW 30th Anniversary show, where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the match could begin. It was reported that the match was nixed from RAW 30 due to timing issues.

WWE will also finalize the line-ups for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches on tonight’s RAW.

Besides the Superstars already announced for matches on tonight’s RAW, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following Superstars advertised – Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Rollins vs. Theory is advertised locally.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

