The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with fallout from Saturday’s big event.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show, but it’s likely that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his RAW return after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day.

It’s also likely that Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky will appear on RAW after debuting their new group at SummerSlam by facing off with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE and the arena do not have Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns advertised for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW

