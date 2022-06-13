The road to WWE Money In the Bank will continue as tonight’s RAW airs live tonight from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

It’s believed that the first red brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches will air on tonight’s show. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw Lacey Evans defeat Xia Li to qualify, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and may be re-visited later once Adam Pearce makes his decision on if they should be added to the match, or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* The Judgment Day returns with a new direction

* Seth Rollins answers for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes, what is next for Rollins?

* Money In the Bank build continues

