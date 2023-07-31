The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be on tonight’s RAW, teasing a final confrontation before the rubber match at SummerSlam. Logan Paul and Ricochet will also be on RAW to promote their SummerSlam match.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* The red brand go-home build for SummerSlam

* Valhalla vs. Maxxine Dupri

* Logan Paul will be on RAW to address Ricochet ahead of SummerSlam

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be on RAW to promote their SummerSlam match

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

