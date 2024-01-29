The fallout from the Royal Rumble will unfold on tonight’s WWE Raw, which airs live from Tampa, FL, at the Amalie Arena.

Tonight’s show has three matches set to take place.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and more.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed