WWE Raw is back tonight.

The road to WWE Backlash begins winding down this evening, as WWE Raq is live from the Omaha, Nebraska.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/4 Raw on Netflix include the following:

* Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for WWE Backlash

* The Oba Femi Open Challenge

* Je’Von Evans & Penta vs. Rusev & Ethan Page

* JD McDonagh vs. Finn Balor

* Asuka and IYO SKY will “sit down” ahead WWE Backlash

* Sol Ruca signs with Raw

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.