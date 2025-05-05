The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on Netflix from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, with the WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home show” for the red brand.

Scheduled for the May 5 episode of the show is Becky Lynch calling out Lyra Valkyria ahead of their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will go one-on-one against former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and the new trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will deliver a message to the WWE Universe.

Additionally, Adam Pearce returns as Raw G.M. following last week’s show where SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis filled in for him, Monday’s show will also feature Rusev’s long-awaited WWE in-ring return, as he squares off against Otis of Alpha Academy, while Penta goes one-on-one against JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.