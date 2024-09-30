The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Peach State.”

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw premieres at 8/7c tonight on USA Network from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Featured below is what is advertised heading into tonight’s red brand go-home show for Saturday’s premium live event in the same venue:

* New Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso appears

* CM Punk & Drew McIntyre’s final words before Hell In A Cell

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

* Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio

* Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed (Last Monster Standing)

* Dominik Mysterio, Carlito & JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Evansville, IN.