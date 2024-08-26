The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Plantation State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

On tap for tonight’s red brand “go-home show” for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, plus the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament begins.

Also scheduled for the three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is a live appearance by SmackDown Superstar and challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, Randy Orton, as well as an update on The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley following their attack at the hands of The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Providence, R.I.