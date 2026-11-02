WWE is back tonight!

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., airing at a special start time of 6/5c on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, November 2, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys

* John Cena appearance

* Roman Reigns appearance

* Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs The Vision (Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, & Bron Breakker)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) vs Ethan Page

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.