WWE is back tonight!
WWE Raw is scheduled to take place this evening the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., airing at a special start time of 6/5c on Netflix.
Advertised for the Monday, November 2, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys
* John Cena appearance
* Roman Reigns appearance
* Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs The Vision (Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, & Bron Breakker)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) vs Ethan Page
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.