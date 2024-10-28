The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw returns tonight, October 28, 2024, from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania with the final show before Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio vs. A Former World Champion, Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile, as well as The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. LWO in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.