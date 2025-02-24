The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto begins winding down tonight in “The Buckeye State.”
WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 24, 2025 red brand “go-home show” for Saturday’s premium live event:
* CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul to appear
* Rhea Ripley delivers a message to IYO SKY
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to speak
* The New Day vs. LWO
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
