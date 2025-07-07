The road to WWE Evolution 2 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins winding down tonight in “The Renaissance City.”

WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 7, 2025 episode:

* Seth Rollins vs. Penta

* Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* Becky Lynch Addresses WWE Evolution 2

