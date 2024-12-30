WWE wraps up an iconic run tonight.

For the last time ever, WWE Raw airs on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for what will be the last WWE Raw show on USA Network before the switch to Netflix next week.

* Chad Gable vs. Otis

* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

* CM Punk, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Under One Roof

* Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Houston, TX.