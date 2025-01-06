WWE kicks off the history-making Netflix Era tonight.

For the first-time ever, WWE Raw debuts on Netflix at 8/7c this evening, January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California:

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the highly-anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* The Rock will appear

* John Cena will appear

* Logan Paul will appear

* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

* Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa (Tribal Combat)

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)

For those interested, you can check out several WWE Raw on Netflix SPOILERS for tonight’s historic event right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Inglewood, CA.