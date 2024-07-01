The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c, live on the USA Network from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for the show this week is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov and Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Boston, MA.