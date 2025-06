The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, June 2, 2025 episode of the show:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: El Grande Americano vs. CM Punk vs. AJ Styles

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.