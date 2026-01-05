WWE is kicking off the New Year of 2026 in style for the red brand tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c with their one year Netflix anniversary special, which is also the “Stranger Things Night” themed show.

Advertised for the January 5, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. are the following matches:

* CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

* Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

* The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships)

