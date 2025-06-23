The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Buckeye State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 23, 2025 episode:

* Bill Goldberg will address GUNTHER match

* Seth Rollins will appear

* Bron Breakker vs. Penta

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso (KOTR)

* Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez (QOTR)

* Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.