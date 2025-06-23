The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Buckeye State.”
WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 23, 2025 episode:
* Bill Goldberg will address GUNTHER match
* Seth Rollins will appear
* Bron Breakker vs. Penta
* Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso (KOTR)
* Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez (QOTR)
* Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.
